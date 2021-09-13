Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

