Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,496,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.