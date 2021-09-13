Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affimed’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Affimed by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

