Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $372.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.86. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

