Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tokuyama Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tokuyama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Tokuyama stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

