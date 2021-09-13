Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.