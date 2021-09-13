John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,004,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,337,000.

