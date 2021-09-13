John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,203.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $53.07 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60.

