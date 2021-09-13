John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.43

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.43 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

