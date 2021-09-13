Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $114,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

