Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 5th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.