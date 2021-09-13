Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

