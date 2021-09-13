Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.79. 264,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

