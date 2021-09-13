Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 215,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

