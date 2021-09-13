Joint Ventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,025.60 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $53,025.60 and $14,027.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

