JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of JOYY worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

