JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is South State Corp’s 8th Largest Position

South State Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $473.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.