JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
