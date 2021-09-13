JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.