JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $61.37.

