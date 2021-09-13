JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

