JUIICE (JUI) Trading 33.9% Higher This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $217,509.56 and $329.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

