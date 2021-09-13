JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.03 million and $878,559.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.61 or 0.99668274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.90 or 0.07114025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00921808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

