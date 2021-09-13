Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,986 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $475.44 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

