Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,495,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

