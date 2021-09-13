Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,921 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

