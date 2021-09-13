Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,003 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.