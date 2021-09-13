Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.