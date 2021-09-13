Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.