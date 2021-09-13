Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $323.23 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.75 and a 200 day moving average of $285.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

