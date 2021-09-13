Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 172,774 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $8,660,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

