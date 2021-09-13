Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,792 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

