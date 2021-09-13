Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,225 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

