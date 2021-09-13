Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,657 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.65 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

