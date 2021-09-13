Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 646.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCS opened at $67.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

