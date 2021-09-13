Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,883 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.79 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

