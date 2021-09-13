Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

