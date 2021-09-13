Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,627 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.