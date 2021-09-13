Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

