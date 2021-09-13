Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average is $309.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

