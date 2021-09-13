Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,095 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $162.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.