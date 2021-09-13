Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $282.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.