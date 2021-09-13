Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

