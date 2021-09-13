Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.