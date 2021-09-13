Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

