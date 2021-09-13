Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.14 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $252.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

