Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.26 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NDAQ opened at $196.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

