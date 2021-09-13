Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.51 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gartner by 51.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $313.66 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

