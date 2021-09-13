Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of The Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter worth $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

