Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.