Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

